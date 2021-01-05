Cong’s ‘Hello Corporations’ campaign to woo urban voters

Gandhinagar, Jan 5 : In a bid to gain the lost trust of urban voters in Gujarat, the state Congress unit on Tuesday launched a ‘Hello Corporations’ campaign with the focus to win the upcoming local body elections in six municipal corporations slated for this year.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Chavda, the Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani and other senior leaders of the party.

As of now, the campaign has been rolled out in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara out of the eight municipal corporations. A phone number, 90999 02215, has also been issued where people can call, text or send WhatsApp message regarding their issues against the government.

“The urban citizens have so many problems but it seems that there is no one to listen to them and the government is only busy in spreading propaganda. Through this campaign, the Congress will raise the voice of those who feel left out,” said Chavda.

“The voice of the people is neither heard by the state government nor the Central government. If anyone tries to express his/her dissent, the BJP government suppresses it. The ‘Hello Corporations’ campaign will give a voice to the urban public,” said Dhanani.

The performance of the Congress in the local body elections held in 2015 has been impressive in the rural areas but as far as the urban areas are concerned there is not much to smile about. The urban voters seem to be aloof to the Congress even in the state Assembly elections and by-elections during the past decade.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.