Conmen arrested for HSVP land fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 21 : The Gurugram police have arrested three persons including two advocates, who had fraudulently sold two acres of ‘acquired’ land here to a private company that caused a huge loss to the state exchequer, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the land of village Islampur which was acquired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 1993 was sold to a private company at Rs 2 crore on the basis of fake and forged documents and witnesses.

Those arrested were identified as Rohit Thakran the kingpin, along with Chaman Lal Arora and Subhash Chand Arora.

Both Chaman Lal and Subhash are advocates, while another accused identified as Ajay Chaudhary is still at large.

“Rohit and Ajay hatched a conspiracy and got the land transferred in the name of Ajay by showing three women as witnesses impersonating as Murti Devi, Lakshmi Devi and Bala Devi as original owners of the 2 acres of the property,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

The two advocates, Chaman Lal Arora and Subhash Chand Arora who had identified the three fake women witnesses as original owners of the land were also nabbed by the probe team after an investigation.

The fraud came to light when one of the victim Murti Devi, a resident of Gupta Colony in Gurugram, who was also an original owner of the land filed a complaint in this regard.

“Thakran had learnt privately the work of Patwari and was fully aware of the acquired land while Ajay Chaudhary has been found to have transferred Rs 29 lakh out of Rs 2 crores to the account of Thakran. Chaudhary had received the amount in different bank accounts through using different PAN numbers,” Boken said.

“Investigation also reveals that accused Rohit Thakran was also involved in other cases including liquor smuggling while Chaudhary was involved in murder case of a Rajasthan police constable in the year 2006. Further probe into the case is underway,” he added.

