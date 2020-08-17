‘Connecting economic zones’: PM holds top-level key meeting

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 1:56 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparations for the National Master Plan for providing multi- modal connectivity to various economic zones.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her deputy Anurag Thakur, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya among others. Top officials of the Prime Minister’s office, the Cabinet Secretariat, Sanchar Bhawan as well as the Ministry of Civil Aviation were also in attendance, in the virtual meeting.

“This is an important endeavour, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for our youngsters,” the Prime Minister said.

