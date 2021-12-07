Conserving environment is every Muslim’s responsibility. The Quran says so 

“Indeed in the creation of the Earth and the Heaven, the alteration of the night and the day are signs for the people who understand” (Surah Imran: Verse 190)

Upon reading this aya for the first time with English translation, a couplet of Allama Iqbal’ came to mind:

“Kabhi ay haqeeqat-e-muntazar nazar aa libas-e-majaaz mein”

Iqbal was basically asking the almighty to show a sign of his existence in material form. Though the answer was given already “In the creation of the earth and the heaven.” The verse itself signifies the importance of nature and mother earth. The lord is saying, “If you want to see me and feel my existence then look at nature. Look at the things I have created.”

The leaders of the contemporary world have been concluding a plethora of treaties and conventions to protect mother Earth. But the Quran illustrated its importance some 1,400 years ago. Plus, this is not the only verse where God signifies the importance of Earth. Allah further writes: “Everything on Earth and heaven glorifies God” (59: 1)

This means that you shouldn’t be disturbing the objects that worship God. Nor should you be damaging things that devote themselves to praising God — be it soil, rivers, oceans, lakes, birds, animals, insects, trees, or flowers.

The world would not have had to hustle so hurriedly. It would not have to cry in the name of climate change and climate emergency if we would’ve taken the lessons from the holy book.

We have disturbed the earth in such a way that according to one report, there will be more plastic in oceans than fishes by 2050. The Climate Change vulnerability index puts India under the list of the “most vulnerable to climate change.

As per the IUCN and WWF reports, “Climate change leads to loss of species and they could face extinction by 2070.” According to the Central Ground Water Authority of India, 22 percent of India’s ground water dried up or is in a critical state and metro cities will be the worst affected.

Imagining these situations in itself is spine-chilling!

But why should we conserve Earth? Because it is vulnerable? No! Because it will destroy us if we don’t take care of it? No!

We need to conserve nature simply because it is our duty. It is a command from the Lord to take care of Earth. The Earth deserves our care, love and utmost respect. We are not doing any favour on her by conserving it. It has accommodated us despite our selfishness. It has given us shelter despite our betrayal. It has given us food, fuel and fruit, despite our deception.

Forget about being a citizen of the World, but as a Muslim and Ummah of holy Prophet, we do have our share of responsibility and accountability towards the Earth.

“And do good as Allah has been good to you, And don’t seek to cause the corruption in the Earth. Allah doesn’t love the corrupters” (Surah Al Qasas: 77)

“And Allah loveth not those who do mischief on Earth “ – Surah Al Ma’eda: Verse 64)

These verses are open for various interpretations and one interpretation can be concluded that Allah is commanding us to be nice with nature and Earth.

Allah commands us to be mindful of extravagance but we like to waste water and resources.

According to Islam, cleanliness is half of our Imaan. However, we throw plastic wrappers on the road. The same plastic ends up in the stomach of a cow or in the oceans around the neck of turtles. Unaware of the concepts of keystone species and environment cycles. The extinction of one species leads to the extinction of the entire ecosystem. One doesn’t really need to be a science graduate to understand the importance of the environment. Yet, it is the most neglected topic among Muslim ulemas. I never see any lectures, any videos, any taqreer, or khutba talking about climate emergencies. Their focus is on just following the rituals, rather than understanding the philosophy behind the Quranic verses or the wisdom behind them.

According to Albert Einstein, “The world will cease to exist if honey bees go extinct.” But before Einstein, the Quran had shown its significance in the form of Surah Al-Nahl. The entire surah is dedicated to “Honey bees” and also it was named after it.

“And your Lord inspired to the bee, Take for yourself among the mountains, houses, and among the trees and [in] that which they construct.”

And what do we do when we see them making an abode near our neighbourhood? We destroy their kingdom.

How many of us have pondered upon that a book which is considered to be “Kitab-al-Hiqma” (The book of Wisdom) is talking about honey bees or a tiny insect?

When Allah had to talk about his Prophet Sulaiman, he had mentioned the incident where Sulaiman’s army met the queen of ants (Surah Naml) and those ants had invited Sulaiman and his army for the dinner. Countless miracles happened during the time of Sulaiman but Allah mentioned the ants in Quran. He tried to make us understand that every atom has its own significance.

In Surah Tin, Allah is taking the oath, the oath of olive fig and mountains before telling that he has created humans in the best of stature (Ashraf-ul-Makhluqat).

Prophet Muhammad had said, “If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds, and then a bird or animal eats from it, it’s regarded as a charitable gift (sadqah) for him” (Bukhari). When he was sent down to the world, Allah sent the Holy Prophet as Rehmat-ul-Aalameen not just Rehmat-ul-Muslimeen (meaning “Mercy to the World”). Everything was considered for his mercy — including plants, trees, animals and nature.

Aren’t these reasons enough to pursue the vision of environmental conservation?

Or are we still waiting for some ulemas to talk about it and only then we will take it seriously? We all have to do so. The small act of kindness and empathy will do wonders.

Educate your children about the importance and fragility of the environment. Take them to a public garden. Show them the beauty of greenery, take them to a zoo. Make them see the sad faces of animals so that they understand how terrible it feels to lose your natural territory.

Take them at the riverbank, make them see that ugly black water that you would never drink.

Take them to the sea beach, make them understand the strength of the ocean. That body of water has the incredible power that can destroy us within a second. Show them the fragility of mountains.

Teach them to be considerate of nature and the environment.

Give an abode to flower plants in your house, this is how your children will relate themselves to nature. Use cotton bags instead of plastic.

Grow a tree near your neighbourhood, feed birds, throw trash in dustbins and be mindful of resources. Once a week, turn off the power of all electronic equipment for an hour. When you have to get married, then marry in a way the Holy Prophet did marry off his daughters — a simple wedding without any extravaganza.

One can still live without eating biryani every Friday. But can you imagine life without water? Please avoid gluttony and save that money for something useful such as water harvesting techniques, installing solar power plants, and etc.

Spread knowledge and awareness regarding environment conservation.

Yes, these little acts will save us. (Yes, you read it right for the Universe continued existing even before us. If anyone is in danger, then it is us, mankind, and not Earth).

But what will happen if despite knowing these facts, we continue being arrogant and inconsiderate towards nature? Can we escape such a horrific future without water? No.

And why it is up to us to be mindful of environmental conservation?

Because we are the most marginalised community in India. We live in the slums of Metro cities (30 percent of Dharavi’s population is Muslim).

We are poor (31 percent of Muslims live below the poverty line: NCAER report-2010).

We are the most uneducated (Literacy rate for Muslims worse than SC/STs).

We feel infrastructure bottlenecks in our localities (Most Urban Muslims live in ghettos).

We live near the landfills (Ahmedabad’s biggest landfill is situated near Muslim locality “Juhapura”).

We can’t afford expensive health emergencies due to pandemics caused by climate change.

We will be the first sufferers of any climate emergency (Coastal districts of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra have a sizeable Muslim Population).

We feel neglect and discrimination.

Hence, we should not be waiting for someone to give us lectures on climate change. It is high time we take the Holy Quran as the ultimate guidance and strive for a better world, better homes, and better neighbourhoods.

Because the people who are created in the best of stature deserve to lead a better and peaceful life. We have been down on Earth for a purpose. And wanting to live in a state that you know is not good enough is a sin against the Almighty.

Allah has reminded about his favours over 31 times in Surah Rahman, “Fabi Ayyi Aalahi Rabbiquma Tuqazziban (So which of the favours of your lord you would deny) “

Which statement has more mention than this one?

Therefore, let’s take a pledge to respect those favours He bestowed on us in the form of nature. Let’s be good Muslims for Mother Earth.

Marhaba Hilali is a UPSC aspirant, a history buff and a student of life who loves to travel, read, write and contemplate.