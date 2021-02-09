Considering issuing certain clarifications on e-com: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 9 : The Centre is considering issuing certain clarifications to ensure that e-commerce industry works in “true spirit” of the rules laid down for the sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual press conference on the Ministry’s achievements and budget announcements, he said: “We are also considering (to issue) certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the true spirit of the law and rules laid down for e-commerce.”

Goyal was replying to a question regarding traders’ complaint against alleged malpractices being exercised by e-commerce players.

“There is no change in the e-commerce policy per se. E-commerce policy is very robust, well-designed and operating in India in several sectors. However, there are several complaints from consumers and small retailers about certain practices by e-commerce companies which are under investigation.”

“We have sought out several informations and they are being looked into and we are also considering certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the true spirit of the law and rules laid down for e-commerce,” he said.

Goyal said that e-commerce is supposed to provide an agnostic platform, where buyers and sellers can trade with each other and the platform should not become the part of that trading transaction.

He also said that e-commerce companies should neither be funding the transactions, nor should they be having algorithms that give preference.

Furthermore, he said that these platforms should provide all data and information to consumers to make rational choices and “the choice should be a free choice of the consumer”.

“Buyers and sellers should be given an opportunity to trade with each other and platform only is only a service provider and those who break that law would certainly have to respond to our concerns and correct their business practices at the earliest.”

