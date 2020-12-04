Consistent Sneha triumphs in 7th leg of women’s golf

Noida, Dec 4 : Amateurs took the spotlight as Sneha Singh recorded a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) here on Friday.

Hyderabad amateur teenager Sneha, who won a title on the WPGT in 2019, overcame a difficult start and then a potentially crippling triple bogey to hold nerves over the closing stretch to win by a comfortable margin of four shots. Her closing 74 gave her a total of 1-over 217.

Hunar Mittal, another talented amateur, carded the final day’s best score with an even par 72 that showcased a bogey free back nine of 2-under 34, as she aggregated 5-over 221.

With amateurs holding sway, Amandeep Drall was the top professional as she shot 2-over 74 and finished in a tie for second with Hunar Mittal. Amandeep, however, took the top cheque.

Two of the top pros expected to make a bid for the title, Ridhima Dilawari (80) in tied 12th and Diksha Dagar (81) in 15th place, just did not get going this week.

But both will be back next week for the eighth leg of the Tour.

Sneha opened the day with a one-shot lead but bogeyed the par-5 first. She quickly made amends with a birdie on second, but a triple bogey on par-4 sixth endangered her title ambitions. She bounced back again with a birdie on par-4 seventh and added another on par-3 10th. Despite bogeys on 11th and then 14th, she held on with a birdie on 15th. She was also aided by the fact that Amandeep had a rough front nine with four bogeys against just one birdie.

Vani Kapoor also had three bogeys and no birdies in the front nine. She managed only one birdie and then gave it away on 18th, allowing Sneha to stay in the race and eventually win.

Vani, who began the week with an encouraging 72, had her second successive 75 and at 6-over 222 she was tied-fourth with Siddhi Kapoor who gave away six bogeys between fifth and 12th holes.

Source: IANS

