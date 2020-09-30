‘Conspiracy theory’ disproved, VHP wants focus on Ram Mandir

New Delhi, Sep 30 : The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, claimed “vindication of truth and justice” after Wednesday’s court verdict on Babri demolition acquitting all accused. Interestingly, the VHP also called the case against all the accused who are acquitted today as “conspiracy theory”.

“Today’s judgment in the criminal case relating to disputed structure in Ayodhya is a vindication of truth and justice. Sadly, it has taken 28 years for the Courts to deliver justice. This judgment, now hopefully draws the final curtains on an issue that had been agitating the Hindu psyche for some 472 years,” said VHP’s international working President Alok Kumar.

Calling it a “conspiracy theory”, Kumar remarked on Wednesday, “The Judgment of 9th November 2019 by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India unanimously settled that the subject land in Ayodhya does in fact belong to Ram Lalla. Today’s judgment has busted the conspiracy theory. It is time to eschew politics, shed prejudices and instead to keep looking into the past now to look forward to work unitedly for the unity and progress of Bharat.”

Kumar further claimed that “Ram Bhakts” have suffered their implication in false cases and the trial that stretched for 28 long years. The case was based on 49 FIRs, 351 witnesses produced by the Prosecution and some 600 documents, he added. Highlighting the long legal battle, Kumar stressed how the tenure of the Presiding Judge had to be extended several times, beyond his retirement.

The VHP remembered the 17 accused who died during the trial which include Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath, Pujya Paramhans Ramchandra Das, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Bal Thackeray, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Baikunth Lal Sharma.

The VHP said that moving forward from the verdict on the demolition of Babri the focus should be on the completion of a Grand Temple at Ramjanmabhoomi, the eradication of social inequalities and bringing about social, educational and economic upliftment of the Scheduled Castes, Tribes and other economically backward sections of Society as also to build a strong and stable nation, which can fight the attacks and challenges “from within and at the borders”.

Announcing the VHP’s long-term goal, Kumar said that the body will continue its campaign for protection of temples and their properties and to ensure that their income is used only for religious and social purposes.

