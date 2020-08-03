‘Conspirators behind Mujib killing, Hasina rally attack still active’

Dhaka, Aug 3 : Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged every Bangladeshi to remain alert against the conspirators behind the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975 and grenade attack at Sheikh Hasina’s rally here on August 21, 2004.

“Plotters of August 15 and 21 are still continuing their evil attempts. Everyone should remain alert about the evil forces those are against the country’s development and progress,” Quader said at a virtual memorial meeting arranged by the UK unit of Awami League in memory of the party leaders who recently passed away.

Quader, who is also the Road Transport Minister, said the nation had lost the greatest Bengali of all times, and the architect of independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in August 1975.

At least, two dozen people, including a top woman Awami League leader, were killed and hundreds injured in the attack on the rally of Sheikh Hasina, then the Leader of Opposition, in Dhaka in August 2004.

About the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the country is battling the virus with enormous courage despite various limitations.

At the meeting on Sunday night, he also paid glowing tributes to late party leaders Mohammed Nasim, Advocate Sahara Khatun, Sheikh Md Abdullah, and Badaruddin Ahmed Kamran, among others.

He called upon leaders and workers of UK Awami League to remain united against the propaganda being carried out against the government of Sheikh Hasina and showcase its achievements to the world.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.