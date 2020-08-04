Constable among 5 from Delhi Police family to crack UPSC

New Delhi, Aug 5 : Five aspirants from the Delhi Police family have cleared the 2019 Civil Services exam, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Constable Firoz Alam has made Delhi Police proud by securing the 645th in the prestigious all-India examination.

Apart from Alam, Vishakha Yadav, the daughter of ASI Raj Kumar posted in Dwarka district, and Navneet Mann, the daughter of Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann posted with the vigilance unit, have secured 6th and 33rd all-India rank, respectively.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava tweeted: “Very happy to share that at least 5 successful Civil Services aspirants come from the Delhi Police family. Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha d/o ASI Rajkumar (6 rank), Navneet d/o Insp Mann (33), ACP Natisha (37), ACP Garima (459), Ct Firoz (645).”

