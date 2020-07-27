Constable dies after vehicle hits bike

Badaun: A constable died and a home guard was injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, police said on Monday.

Constable Abhishek (25) was on patrol duty with home guard Jawan Jaiveer Singh on Sunday night when the incident occurred at Karanpur village in Faizganj Behta area, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

Both were seriously injured and referred to a Moradabad hospital, but Abhishek succumbed to injuries on the way. The home guard is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical, the SP said.

Source: PTI
