Constable kills woman colleague, ends life in Patna

Patna: A constable of Bihar Military Police (BMP) allegedly killed a woman constable and then shot himself dead in Patna on Tuesday. Both were from West Bengal’s Darjeeling town.

Constable Amar went to the women personnel accommodation unit around 8 a.m., where a quarrel broke out between him and 26-year-old Varsha. He then shot her dead in a fit of rage.

Patna SSP Upendra Sharma said: “The accused fired the shot from close range and did not give his opponent much time to react. The victim was standing in between a big trunk and a bed. She collapsed on the floor immediately.”

Hearing the gun shots, other police personnel staying in the campus rushed to the crime scene. By then, the 36-year-old constable had shot himself in the head, too,” Sharma said.

“The fellow police personnel rushed both to nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” Sharma said. “We have brought in forensic, as well as ballistic teams, to probe the crime scene. Five used cartridges were found from the spot,” Sharma said.

“Amar and Varsha were both natives of Darjeeling,” Sharma added.

