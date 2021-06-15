Constable’s wife commits suicide

Chitrakoot: The wife of a constable here allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a rented room, police said on Tuesday.

Anju (30), wife of constable Shailendra Kumar Yadav posted at the Karvi Sadar Kotwali police station in the district, committed suicide by hanging himself in a rented room in Dwarkapuri locality on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Rai said.

The constable was on duty at the time of the incident.

When he went to the room, he found his wife hanging from the hook of the fan in the room, the ASP said.

The post-mortem examination was performed in the presence of her parents on Tuesday, the ASP said, adding that so far no complaint has been received in this connection and further action will be initiated on the basis of the autopsy report.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Shitala Prasad Pandey said in the investigation so far, a dispute between the husband and wife has come to light. The matter is being thoroughly investigated, he added.

