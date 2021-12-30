Consternation around the world over new surge in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The new wave of the coronavirus is creating consternation around the world as the caseload of the infection is surging fast in US, France, Canada UK and Australia. These countries are taking strict measures in the wake of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus.

In the USA about 2.37 lakh cases were recorded in a single day taking the total of those infected to 1.18 cr

In France, 2 lakh cases were recorded in a day taking the total number to 14.78 lakhs.

In London 1.30 lakh new cases were registered yesterday, taking the total to more than 21 lakh.

Australia too – where very few people were infected during the first and second wave of Coronavirus – recording thousands of cases daily. A total of 12000 new cases were recorded yesterday.

More than 50000 new cases are being recorded in Spain, Italy and Argentina which is said to be a dangerous situation.

In Canada, 27000 new cases were registered yesterday taking the total number of cases to more than 2 lacs.

As per the Agencies, the number of coronavirus patients is swiftly increasing from October 29 and the experts are pondering over the measures to control the spread of Omicron.

As a preventive measure, all flights from South African countries are banned. But the number of cases still keeps increasing which is causing great concern in many countries around the world.

Ironically, in South Africa where the Omicron variant was first identified the number of cases is decreasing. In the last week itself, the drop in cases was 40%.

The experts say that omicron has the capacity to spread 5.6 times faster than the Delta variant. This is the reason why the number of patients keeps surging in many countries around the world.