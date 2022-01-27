Constitution entrusts judiciary to protect basic rights: HC chief justice

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that the Indian constitution entrusts the Judiciary to protect basic rights and rectify the legislature. “The people of the country adopted a constitution to make India a sovereign Republic on January 26, 1950,” Sharma said addressing the Republic Day celebration at the High court premises on Wednesday.

“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was selected to head the constitutional committee in recognition of his scholarly knowledge of the law, he was recognized as the father of Indian Constitution,” the Chief justice said.

Through the implementation of the constitution the government chosen by the people rules the Sovereign state on the basis of secularism, Social Justice, and rule of law,” Justice Sharma said.

Speaking about the covid-19 pandemic the chief justice said that the Judiciary faced the challenges in 2021 and came out successfully. “We are hearing the cases in person from the year’s 4th quarter. There is absolutely no decrease in cases brought to the judiciary. More than 57000 cases were filed out of which more than 40000 cases were settled with the cooperation of judges and members of the bar council which is a matter of great satisfaction.”

“Seven new judges were promoted in the High Court due to which the total strength of judges increased and there is a likelihood of many judges coming to Telangana High Court. Currently, there are 6 women judges in the High Court, the largest number of women judges which is unprecedented in the history of this Court,” Justice Sharma said.