Constitutional rule of law murdered in Bengal: Tejasvi Surya

Kolkata, Oct 8 : Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said that the constitutional rule of law has been murdered in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal.

“Mamata didi is scared of Yuva Morcha and that is why she decided to close down Nabanna for 2 days. I believe this fear is good. A new Bengal and a new India will now emerge through this fear,” he told a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here.

He said that the darkness under the Trinamool Congress regime would be removed soon.

“A new sun will rise and BJP will come to Bengal with full majority. I have felt the impulse of the workers today,” Surya said, adding that “Agli sarkar, Bhajpa sarkar” (the next government is going to be a BJP government).

“This is the heartbeat of every Bengali youth,” the BJP MP claimed.

Surya also came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the “brutal attacks” on BJP activists during their protest march to the state secretariat Nabanno on Thursday.

“The way our cadres and leaders were attacked and beaten up mercilessly by the police is unprecedented. Don’t we have the right to conduct a peaceful rally in the state. This is completely undemocratic,” he said.

Surya, who landed at the Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport late on Wednesday night, led one of the rallies from Howrah Maidan.

The protest march to Nabanna was a part of the BJP’s political strategy before the final push against the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, as the Assembly election is due in April-May next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.