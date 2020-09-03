Construction of new Secretariat complex to begin soon

Hyderabad: The demolishment of Telengana Secretariat is almost done. The new Integrated Secretariat Complex is set to begin in September and before the start of the construction work, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to make a visit to the Secretariat premises.

All the giant buildings in the sprawling 27-acres premises were recently razed to facilitate the construction of the new Secretariat with state of the art facilities along with landscaping and the installation of high security surveillance facility.

However, clearing the debris and the process to remove the trees is in progress. Some of the trees will be transplanted and the rest will be chopped off after getting clearances from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities, officials say.

Official sources said the CM will inspect the entire area and hold a meeting with the officials and designers before the work begins. The foundation stone for the Apex Administrative Complex was laid in June 2019. During his visit, KCR will finalize the schedule for the completion of the works in a phased manner, including the construction of the places of worship in the premises. It is said that the exact location for the construction of religious places has already been finalized.