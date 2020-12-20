Consumer confidence improves in December: Report

New Delhi, Dec 20 : As economic activities gather pace and hopes of vaccines to counter the coronavirus pandemic rise, confidence among Indian consumers have also improved.

The monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for India, has inched up by 2.1 percentage points in December 2020, said an Ipsos statement

The monthly PCSI, which is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices, has shown improvement across the four indices, in December.

The PCSI Employment Confidence Sub-Index is up by 0.6 percentage points, the Economic Expectations Sub Index, is up by 1.1 percentage points.

The Current Personal Financial Conditions Sub-Index and the Investment Climate Sub-Index have increased by 4.2 percentage points and 3.3 percentage points respectively.

“The consumer sentiment has further improved in December, which shows there is confidence in jobs, ability to spend and save and there is confidence in the economy,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

