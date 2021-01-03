Consumers need not pay delivery charges to person delivering LPG cylinder

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 3rd January 2021 11:44 am IST
New LPG billers added for remote gas cylinder booking

Hyderabad: Replying to a Right to Information (RTI) petition, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Thursday said that the consumers need not pay delivery charges to persons delivering gas cylinders.

“The responsibility of the gas distributor to deliver the gas cylinder at the doorstep of the consumer irrespective of the floor location in the building/flats without collecting any additional charge other than the amount mentioned in the bill,” HPCL said in its reply.

RTI was filed by Kareem Ansari, a resident of Hyderabad when he was asked to pay extra charges upon the delivery of the gas cylinder.

HPCL also said consumers can refuse to pay extra charges demanded by delivery men.

READ:  NYE 2021: Year-end sales, not party fervour, attract crowds in shopping malls
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 3rd January 2021 11:44 am IST
Back to top button