Consumers need not pay delivery charges to person delivering LPG cylinder

Hyderabad: Replying to a Right to Information (RTI) petition, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Thursday said that the consumers need not pay delivery charges to persons delivering gas cylinders.

“The responsibility of the gas distributor to deliver the gas cylinder at the doorstep of the consumer irrespective of the floor location in the building/flats without collecting any additional charge other than the amount mentioned in the bill,” HPCL said in its reply.

RTI was filed by Kareem Ansari, a resident of Hyderabad when he was asked to pay extra charges upon the delivery of the gas cylinder.

HPCL also said consumers can refuse to pay extra charges demanded by delivery men.