Contain coronavirus cases: KCR to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao today instructed health ministry and officials to take more measures to check corona cases.

At a high-level review at Pragati Bhavan he directed health minister E Rajender and officials for containing the spread of the virus. He expressed concern on a steep rise in cases after Nizamuddin Markaz program.

The meeting gets significance as positive cases are increasing in the state after Nizamuddin Markaz program in National capital Delhi.

The returnees of that meeting added to woes of corona cases by increasing the positive cases in the state. Right now the positive cases put at 272, recoveries 33 and 11 deaths in Telangana.

KCR took stock of lockdown measures, cases rise, quarantine patients, discharged, and steps to check corona cases. He inquired about the actual position of returnees from Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz program.

He asked for remedies for corona cases rise by quarantine, lockdown measures and people cooperation. KCR said that the health, sanitary and police are risking their lives to discharge duties during the lockdown.

The Chief Minister reiterated supply of essential commodities to migrant workers, poor and ration cardholders. Ensure the working class and poor do not go to hunger and provide accommodation.

