Containment zones in Hyderabad: Charminar becomes worst affected

Hyderabad: Data released by the Health Department revealed that there are 92 containment zones in Hyderabad. Out of these zones, 31 are located in the Charminar zone of the GHMC limit.

Charminar zone becomes worst affected

Charminar became the worst affected as it has the highest number of containment zones in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the highest number of containment zones was located in Khairtabad. However, now, it is reduced to 14.

Secunderabad has the second highest number of containment zones. Kavadiguda, Vittalwadi, Indira Nagar are in the zone.

Containment zones in Hyderabad

Following is the list of zones in GHMC limit along with number of containment zones.

Charminar (31) Secunderabad (23) Khairtabad (14) Serlingampally (10) Kukatpally (9) LB Nagar (5)

Containment Zones in GHMC

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

On Monday, Telangana State Government informed that as many as 1,473 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 774 recoveries were reported from the State in the last 24 hours.

With 1,473 new cases, the total COVID-19 count in the state has reached 55,532 including 12,955 active cases.