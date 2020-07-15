Containment zones in Hyderabad proving ineffective

Hyderabad: Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started designating areas as containment zones.

The authorities are sealing the area if more than four cases are diagnosed in 50 meter radius.

People moving freely in containment zones in Hyderabad

However, designating an area as a “containment zone” is proving ineffective as people are seen moving freely without any restrictions.

Residents of Banjara Hills Road Number 12 and Bharat Nagar, Moosapet are seen going to office and other work by removing barricades.

In Old City too, barricades and board of containment zone are place, however, people are seen moving without any restrictions.

Talking to media, a GHMC Special Officer said that police monitors entry and exit of the containment clusters.

It seems that there is a lack of coordination between the Health Ministry, GHMC and Police.

Despite rise in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad, people are moving freely without taking necessary precautions.

Spike in fatalities

Even the reports of spike in fatalities due to COVID-19 are not instilling fear among the residents.

As per the list made available by the GHMC, the worst affected circle in Hyderabad is Amberpet.

Circles with more than 1000 cases are as follows:

Amberpet Malakpet Karwan Goshamahal

Circles that recorded more than 500 but less than 1000 cases are as follow:

Santoshnagar Chandrayangutta Charminar Falaknuma Mehdipatnam Musheerabad Khairatabad Jubilee Hills Yousufguda Secunderabad Begumpet.