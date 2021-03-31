Containment zones may make a comeback in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the spike in cases of covid-19 in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the GHMC is considering reimposing the containment zones strategy to control the virus spread.

According to the report obtained by the GHMC, Golconda, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Serilingampally, Chintal Basti, LB Nagar, Himayatnagar, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla and some other areas have been identified as coronavirus hotspots. The officials may convert the hotspots into containment zones.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 684 new cases during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad shot up to 184 while the spike continued in other districts. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering the state capital reported 61 and 45 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district reported 48 new cases while 30 new cases were detected in Nirmal. Nalgonda saw 24 new cases followed by Mahaboobnagar (23), Jagtiyal (19), Warangal Urban (17), Yadadri Bhongir (17), Khammam (17), Suryapet (16).

The fresh infections pushed the state’s tally to 3,07,889. Three more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,697.

With less number of recoveries than the new cases, the number of active cases mounted further to 4,965. They include 1,873 who are in home or institutional isolation.

With inputs from agencies