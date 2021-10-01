Contemporary Indian food with a twist at Farzi Cafe

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Farzi Cafe a chain offering contemporary Indian food has launched its new menu and has brought contemporary Indian food with a global twist

The menu which has both the delicacy and creativity brought out elegantly by its Chef Surya has amalgamated futuristic Indian food with traditional flavours and global cuisine

Mr Aman Chainani partner Farzi Café says that it was for all those who love Indian food with their global favourites and wished to explore experiencing the next level of Indian cuisine is what we have innovated at Farzi café. We want our customers to get better experience. “The absolute adulation shown by our patrons, from India and overseas, for the efforts put in, behind the concept of Farzi Café is simply humbling,” he added.

Farzi, in this case, means illusion. Indeed intrigue follows, with every plate. A dish called Aloo Snowmosa creates an illusion of snow on the samosa by emulsifying curd, It’s piquant, mouth-watering, and even if you revisit it after an hour, it’s crunchy. At this café one can experience the ultimate gastronomic illusion to treat ones’s taste buds with the new menu which includes the Creamy Marine Bisque a creamy soup. Among the appertizers include dishes like Tofu Medu Vada with curry leaf gun powder served with smoked tomato chutney or the Yam Galouti a healthy version of the galouthi in vegetarian form served with Ulta tawa paratha , Smoke pepper chicken tikka , or the salt and pepper chicken wings served with Jalapeno raita, Karampodi Tandooori Pomfret and the Ambadi (raw mango ) flavoured fish tikka tempered with moliee mayo . The vegetarians will certainly ask for more in the Khadk panner sheek kebab temperared with yoghurt crunchy outside and creamy inside.

In addition, guest can choose from a variety of soups and salads vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes besides the unique desserts from the menu

Space design plays a large role in the overall Farzi Café dining experience; situated at Jubilee Hills the location is unique in its own way while also sharing some common elements, giving patrons a fresh perspective. Keeping this philosophy in mind, the interiors of Farzi Café are modern yet has an air of warmth in it.

The food menu has been curated by Chef Surya and some of the Star dishes from the new menu include dishes like Sago Pongal , ghee roast paneer with crushed peanut, Broccoli and lentil Biryani with water chesnut raita , for the non-vegetarians there is Gongura mutton koora with ghee pulav, Tawa seared Meen manga curry or the Hyderabad style Pothichoru Biryani.

Desserts include De Constructed Filter Kappi Tiramisu and Caramel Chocolate Cheese Cake and many more to tantalize your sweet tooth.