Contempt case: Imran Khan ready to accept Islamabad HC’s decision

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will accept the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the contempt of court case filed against him for threatening additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally.

According to Geo news, PTI Chairman, while addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala, said, “I will accept any verdict given by the chief justice of Islamabad High Court.”

Khan once again criticised the establishment saying, “Even if you call yourself neutral, the nation will hold you responsible if the country continues to get destroyed by the incumbent government.”

The ex-premier, while urging the establishment to save the country, said if the economic situation gets worse, it will directly affect national security, Geo News reported.

“As the economy deteriorates, Pakistan will have to bow down in front of other countries,” he added.

The PTI chairman said that he would call upon the nation anytime, asking them to keep themselves ready. “I will call entire Pakistan, so be ready,” he said.

Talking about the elections, Khan said that the party wants early elections while the coalition government was running away from general polls, adding that the public will take to the streets if they don’t hold free and fair elections, Geo News reported.

PTI chief has been booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge during a rally on August 20.

The Islamabad HC on Thursday decided to indict Imran Khan on September 22 after giving an “unsatisfactory” response in the case.

Khan arrived at the Islamabad HC amid tight security. Later, he threatened that he would become more dangerous if sent to jail. Hundreds of security personnel had been deployed at the court since noon.

Speaking to reporters, Imran expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies at the court. He wondered who the authorities feared, as they had deployed a heavy contingent of police outside the IHC.

The former PM is currently on bail till September 12. He was issued a notice by Islamabad Police for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The authorities had asked the former Prime Minister to appear before the investigators at 3 pm Friday, reported Samaa TV.

Imran Khan has issued a notice asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read. Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, reported Samaa TV.

Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to inhumane torture.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered PTI Chief Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police.

While extending the interim bail till September 12, the court directed the Khan to submit PKR 100,000 as surety, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the court has imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for seeking adjournment in the Rs 10 billion Khawaja Asif defamation case.

Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Khan imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the PTI chief for seeking an adjournment in the hearing due to his involvement in the ongoing relief operation for the flood victims in Sindh.

Khan had filed the defamation suit against Khawaja Asif in 2012 for recovery of Rs 10 billion as the latter had at a press conference levelled allegations about misappropriation of and money laundering through the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) funds, reported Geo News.

On the other hand, Khan’s party has called for nationwide protests on Saturday against the “minus-one formula”, a term used by PTI to describe the government’s attempts to try and disqualify PTI Chairman from elections, media reports said.

The PTI has urged the protesters to express their solidarity with their chief Imran Khan. This is a fresh phase of its anti-government campaign which was announced by PTI, as per Pakistan’s local media outlet Dawn.