Contest is between India’s batsmen and Australia’s bowlers: Kaif

New Delhi, Dec 26 : The first day of the second Test between India and Australia in Melbourne shows that the series between the two teams is a contest between the visitors’ batting and the hosts’ bowling, according to former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

“First day of Boxing Day Test has once again strengthened my view that this series is a contest between India’s batting and Australia’s bowling. To win the battle, India’s batsmen need to fire and seal the deal #cricket #AusvInd,” Kaif tweeted on Saturday after the end of the day’s play.

India ended Day 1 on a strong note at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, trailing Australia by 159 runs with nine wickets in hand. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin led the way as they helped dismiss Australia for just 195 after which debutant Shubman Gill and vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara helped India recover from the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal.

Bumrah took four wickets while Ashwin took three, one of which was the scalp of Australia’s talisman Steve Smith for a duck. It was also a good day for the two debutants in the Indian team. While Gill survived a nervy start to end the day on 28 off 38 balls, fast bowler Mohammad Siraj took two wickets, including that of the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia lead the four-Test series 1-0.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.