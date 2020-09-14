Contestants of Bigg Boss 14 to undergo quarantine before entering house

Mumbai: Contestants of Bigg Boss 14 will be put under quarantine before their entry into the show’s house. They will enter into quarantine on 20th or 21st September, India.com reported.

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14

As per reports, list of contestants of the show may include

Jasmin Bhasin

Jaan Shanu

Eijaz Khan

Aly Goni

Sara Gurpal

Neha Sharma

Pavitra Punia

Naina Singh

Nikki Tamboli

Nishant Malkhani

It may be noted that official list of contestant of Bigg Boss 14 is not yet released.

Premiere Date of Bigg Boss 14

TV channel Colors shared the premiere date of the upcoming season on its official Twitter and Instagram pages. The season will begin on 3rd October 2020.

2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect, the post read.

The makers also shared a video of Khan announcing the premiere date of the reality show, which he has been hosting since its fourth season in 2010.

Actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of the last season of the reality series, which aired from September 2019 to February this year.