Continental Hospitals launches exclusive sleep disorders centre

Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad launches state-of-the-art, advanced sleep disorders centre on March 26th, 2023. Commemorating the World Sleep Day, the official launch was held in the presence of the father of sleep medicine in India Dr JC Suri.

“I congratulate the team at Continental Hospitals for their excellent initiative in sleep medicine and inaugurating such a vast and state-of-the-art facility,” said Dr Suri.

Speaking at the launch, Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy underlined that the Continental Sleep Disorders Centre will offer a one-stop, dedicated, advanced sleep disorder management facilities with a multi-disciplinary team of experts and personalized sleep treatments.

Continental Sleep Disorders Centre Head & Sr Consultant for Pulmonology Dr Nalini Nagalla stressed on the importance of sleep.

“Sleep is the most neglected pillar of health and lack of good quality sleep can be the root cause of all unresolved symptoms,” added Dr Nalini.

A panel discussion on personalized management of obstructive sleep apnoea was also conducted as part of the launch with several leading specialists from varied field such as pulmonology, ENT, psychiatry, and dentistry taking part in the discussion. And a demonstration was provided for the gathered audience on how to hook up the sleep lab.