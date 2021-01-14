Continue online classes even after opening the schools: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s Finance Minister Harish Rao has advised the teachers to continue online classes even after opening of schools from February 1.

Lion’s Club International held an online teaching competition for government teachers. Harish Rao congratulated the teachers for their good performance and handed over felicitation certificates to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said Lions Club’s holding teachers’ competition is a good initiative which should be appreciated. It will not only encourage the teachers but fill them with a creative spirit which would benefit the students.

The Minister said, “There were many changes that took place during the coronavirus pandemic. The teachers taught the students through the online classes. This phase was a big challenge for them. The future of the students can only be build in the classrooms.”

Rao advised the teachers to fulfil their duty with a sense of purpose and inculcate good values among their students. “The students should not get the education just for the sake of getting employment. They should try to equip themselves with good morals and conduct.” Rao said some of the corporate educational institutions have failed to fulfill their social duty. He advised the teacher to work hard to better the SSC results.