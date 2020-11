New Delhi, Nov 27 : India’s economic recovery accelerated in Q2FY21 from the lows of the pandemic-induced lockdown, as the year-on-year contraction in the country’s GDP receded to (-) 7.5 per cent from (-) 23.9 per cent in the previous quarter, official data showed on Friday.

