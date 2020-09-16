Control appliances at home with Amazon Smart Plug in India

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 10:51 am IST
Control appliances at home with Amazon Smart Plug in India

Bengaluru, Sep 16 : Amazon on Wednesday launched its smart plug in India for just Rs 1,999 that works with Alexa and helps customers instantly add voice control to their existing range of appliances.

To set it up, plug it into an electrical socket and use the Alexa app.

Once connected, customers can ask Alexa on any Echo, Fire TV or Alexa built-in device or the Alexa app to turn on/off the power.

It works with appliances such as lamps, table fans, electric kettle, room coolers, televisions, mobile chargers, air-purifiers, sound bars etc.

“Customers in India are increasingly experimenting with home automation and we want them to have simple yet affordable solutions to make their existing appliances smart using Alexa,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

READ:  Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Arnab Goswami

“With Amazon Smart Plug, customers can add smart voice control to any appliance without the need to upgrade it”.

The Smart Plus comes with 3-pin Indian socket design, 6A power rating and a state retention feature.

The state retention feature ensures that appliances go back to their last state (on/off) in case of power outage and resumption.

“Amazon Smart Plug is available for Rs 999 when purchased as part of the bundle with Echo Dot,” the company said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close