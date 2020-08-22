Controversial B-town biggies whose social media accounts got suspended

Social media has emerged as a popular and easy platform for celebrities to connect with their fans. Apart from just interacting with the fans, film industry personalities also use spaces like Twitter and Instagram express their opinions and views.

However, the ugly side of it is that both, celebrities, and those who achieve social media fame end up using their handles to spew venom, or post unacceptable things. The removal of Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau’s accounts from both Instagram and Facebook being the latest example. But it is not just him, as others famous persons have also misused their fame. We take a look at some of them:

1. Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended in April 2020 due to a few controversial tweets and rules violations. Rangoli, who is also the manager and spokesperson of the national award-winning actor, tweeted about a stone-pelting incident that took place in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

She had said that those responsible for attacking the doctors should be shot. Her tweet was flagged by several celebrities for inciting religious hatred. Popular B-town personalities like Farah Khan Ali, Kubra Sait , and Reema Katgi reported her account, apart from tagging various handles like that of the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging them to take action against the post which eventually lead to the suspension of her social media profile.

Kangana however defended her sister and insisted that Rangoli had said nothing wrong. She also said that Farah and Reema have made ‘false claims’ against her sister.

2. Kamaal Rashid Khan

Indian film actor, producer, and writer, Kamaal Rashid Khan is known for his controversial tweets, which often make headlines. Famously known as KRK, Kamaal’s Twitter account was suspended in 2017 for leaking the climax of Bollywood movie ‘Secret Superstar’ on social media and a few other undisclosed reasons.

Few days after the suspension, he made a come back on Twitter through a new account which was also removed. This move does not come as a shock, because in only 13 tweets, KRK attacked actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, SRK, and, surprisingly, even the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the suspension, KRK said that he had the freedom to express his opinion and that he had not broken any of Twitter’s guidelines. The actor also said that he did not abuse anyone and added that Twitter suspended his account without any warning.

3. Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Businessman-turned-Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter account was suspended over offensive posts in May 2019. His reportedly tweeted sexist and offensive remarks against women and had targeted a female student-activist from the Jawaharlal National University. According to sources, he is said to have retuned to the microblogging site through a new account.

4. Payal Rohatgi

Indian TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi is an avid social media user and does not shy away from voicing her opinions. Her twitter account was suspended twice recently ( in June 2020 for a week) over a reported abusive tweet.

Of late, she was in the limelight for speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. Rohatgi was actively posting on the nepotism debate in Bollywood and had slammed several Bollywood A-listers in her posts after the sudden demise of the versatile and young actor Sushant.

5. Vikas Phatak

Former Bigg Boss contestant and famous Youtuber, Vikas Phatak’s Instagramand Facebook account were both taken down for promoting hate speech and violence. Popularly known as ‘ Hindustani Bhau’, Vikas had posted offensive videos on his accounts that went against the community guidelines. His account was reported by several users over the past week.

Pathak had also targeted film makers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor for various reasons. Well-known Comedian Kunal Kamra had also asked Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against Vikas for his videos.