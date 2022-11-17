Controversy over Kamal Nath’s cake cutting, BJP accuses him of insulting Hindus

Chouhan, in a tweet, said that Congress workers had no devotion to God.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 17th November 2022 2:49 pm IST
Kamal Nath cutting a temple-shaped cake on his birthday (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is embroiled in a controversy as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticised him for cutting a temple-shaped cake on his birthday, accusing him of insulting the sentiments of crores of Hindus in the country.

On Thursday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared the video of Nath cutting the cake and tweeted, “Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of Lord Hanuman on top. During elections, he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity.”

Also Read
I don’t approve of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar: Uddhav

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked Nath and the Congress for cutting such a cake and termed it as an insult to the Hindu religion and Sanatan tradition.

Chouhan, in a tweet, said that Congress workers had no devotion to God.

He added that the party also opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir and that society would not accept this insult.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button