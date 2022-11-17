Controversy over Kamal Nath’s cake cutting, BJP accuses him of insulting Hindus

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is embroiled in a controversy as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticised him for cutting a temple-shaped cake on his birthday, accusing him of insulting the sentiments of crores of Hindus in the country.

Kamal Nath cuts a cake in the shape of a Mandir with Hanuman ji on top of the cake. This party never leaves an opportunity to insult Hinduism. Never. pic.twitter.com/UPxSXzAYKo — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) November 17, 2022

On Thursday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared the video of Nath cutting the cake and tweeted, “Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of Lord Hanuman on top. During elections, he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity.”

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked Nath and the Congress for cutting such a cake and termed it as an insult to the Hindu religion and Sanatan tradition.

Chouhan, in a tweet, said that Congress workers had no devotion to God.

He added that the party also opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir and that society would not accept this insult.