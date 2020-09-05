Controversy over Ombudsman appointment: Azharuddin justifies decision

Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin, President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) who appointed Justice Deepak Verma, former Supreme Court judge as an ombudsman and an ethics officer disclosed the reasons behind his decision.

Has not done anything wrong: Azharuddin

Speaking to media person, the former cricketer said that he has not done anything wrong. He also said that the appointment of Justice Verma was approved in the Apex Council meeting held on 6th June.

Talking about the approval in AGM, he said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to arrange AGM in the near future. He added that the decision of Apex Council can be implemented and the appointment can be ratified by AGM later.

Explaining the reason behind not conducting AGM, he cited Home Ministry order that instruct that not more than 100 person can attend a meeting.

Urgency of Ombudsman appointment

Speaking on the urgency for the appointment of Ombudsman, he said that a lot of club disputes are pending. He also said that the letter was pending before his Secretary, Vijayanand for the past three months.

After waiting for three month, Azharuddin sent letter to Justice Verma.

Some club secretaries are scared

He said that some of the club secretaries are scared due to the appointment of Ombudsman.

He further said it is not the first time when such a decision is taken. Earlier too, decisions were approved in Apex Council, later, they were ratified in AGM.