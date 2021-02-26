Congress holds ‘Cook on Road’ protest against fuel, LPG price rise

Hyderabad: Congress party on Thursday staged a ‘Cook on Road’ protest here against the steep increase in Petrol, Diesel and LPG prices. Using wood, the protesters cooked food on road to highlight the difficulties of the common man.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leaders slammed the central government for the rising prices of LPG.

The Congress leaders alleged that the Narendra Modi government is pro-corporate and not keeping its promises made to the poor people.

They demanded the Central government to roll back the fuel prices and warned that they would intensify their stir throughout Telangana state if the government failed to do so.

There was a disruption in the traffic movement at Nampally due to this protest.

The Congress leaders leading the protest were TPCC General Secretary  Uzma Shakir, Secretary B Jedson, Minority leaders Zubair Hussain, Siraj Khan, Yusuf Danish, Sultan Mirza and others.

