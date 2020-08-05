Cookies baked to perfection

Hyderabad: Home baking was the zeitgeist during the lockdown, but a city girl took it one sweet step further.

Le Tesoro, which means treasure and sweetheart in Spanish and Italian respectively, is reflected in the heart-shaped pie logo on the box that arrives at our doorstep. Inside are some of the gooiest cookies we’ve ever sunk our teeth into.

Kiswah Ashfaq, a full-time branding consultant, has been baking for a long time. When the lockdown presented her unlimited time to follow her passion, she decided to turn it into something more substantial.

“We have observed that the people of Hyderabad are passionate about food as it is a central theme in all our lives Hyderabadis have a keen interest in good quality, decadent desserts, and especially cookies and brownies.” says her brother Mohammed Ashfaq project manager at UCLA “You never realize how a little idea can snowball into something much bigger,” he adds

Kiswah credits her other brother Ahmed Ashfaq blog. ‘dr.foodie hyd’ as the main medium of reaching out to customers. Since we’re offering baked goods, which Kiswah has perfected the recipes of, it’s difficult to choose the bestseller. Nutella brownies and triple chocolate chunk cookies have been receiving repeat orders,” says Ahmed, a dentist and a food blogger

Triple chocolate chunk cookies are everything a chocolate cookie should be. Crispy and crackle on the outside, they melt in the mouth in a jiffy We were greeted by dark, milk and white chocolate chunks, but if chocolate is not up one’s alley, the original chocolate chunk cookies, salted caramel brownies or blondies can be opted for

The tuxedo cake, which boasts of alternate layers of Nutella brownies and a blondie, in sync with the black and white theme, has a molten caramel salted centre and is covered in a silky chocolate ganache. The luscious tuxedo cake is no doubt, a slice of heaven

“All products are preservatives free as we usually bake made to order on the day the order is placed. Every ingredient is hand-picked, assuring quality and safety.” Kiswah confides.

Safety being a high concern, apart from regular sanitization and temperature checks, hairnets and gloves are used.

With the advent of technology and the demand for social distancing, e-commerce is seeing a boom like never before. One can place an order through Instagram call and pick up the order themselves or can take the help of Swiggy Genie, Uber connects, Dunzo depending on the delivery location

Warm chocolate chunk cookie from Le Tereso may not solve everything. but it can, without a doubt, bring a moment of comfort and happiness.

Prices: Rs 280 onwards

House Na.69, Road No.13. Banjara Hills Tel 9959660974 Timings: 1 pm to 7 pm (preorders)