Coordination meeting held ahead of Eid-ul-Adha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A meeting of all the departments was organized by the South Zone Police at the Salar Jung Museum Hall to discuss the arrangements during Eid ul Adha. The meeting was attended by the senior officials of all the departments and the Islamic scholars.

Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar, Addl. commissioner of police law and order D S Chouhan, Addl. commissioner crimes Shikha Goel, Addl. commissioner traffic Karunakar, joint commissioner west zone A R Srinivas, Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed vice-chancellor Jamia Nizamia, Moulana Hussamuddin Jaffer Pasha, GHMC zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat and other department senior officials have attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Anjani Kumar said Ganga Jamuna tradition and culture is Hyderabad’s pride.

Speaking about Eid-ul-Adha, he said that it should be celebrated in a peaceful and pleasant manner. He also said that the people should obey the law and act accordingly. He further said that strict action will be taken against violators of law.

Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri said that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had spoken to DGP Mahender Reddy and told him not to stop the vehicles which are laden with animals. The MLA said the DGP had assured the MP on this matter.

Islamic scholars also expressed their views and said that cleanliness is half the religion. They advised the public that the animal wastage should be put in the polythene covers before dumping it in garbage bins. They complained to the police commissioner that anti-social elements and organizations are preventing the entry of vehicles that are bringing animals at the check posts. They requested him to look into the matter.