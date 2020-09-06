Cop among two injured in clash in Bihar

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 9:00 am IST

Patna, Sep 6 : Two persons including a sub inspector were injured after an encounter between police and liquor mafia in R-block railway crossing here, police said.

The liquor mafias have smuggled liquor consignment from Jharkhand in a special train bound to Patna via Gaya.

Liquor sale in Bihar is completely banned by the government.

The local police has information about the liquor consignment, subsequently Patna police deployed a team at railway crossing, police said on Sunday.

“When train was stopped at outer signal of Patna railway station near R-block crossing, the liquor traffickers deboarded there with consignment. When police chased them, they pelted stones on cops in a bid to flee from the spot,” said SHO of concerned Jakkanpur police station.

Despite stone pelting, police team managed to nab one of the traffickers named Subodh Paswan. By then local residents and relatives of Paswan assembled at the place and manhandled with police in a bid to release him,” The official said.

In retaliation, senior officials have sent reinforcement at the place. Till the time, they started firing on police party leading on our one Sub inspector Ashutosh Kr Rai sustained gun shot injuries in leg. Police team also fired in retaliation to disperse them. Paswan also sustained gun shot injury, ” he said.

Both the injured were admitted to private hospital. Further investigation is on.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

