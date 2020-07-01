Cop arrested for masturbating in front of woman

Deoria: The station house officer (SHO) of Bhatni police station, who was suspended for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman complainant, has been arrested.

SSP Deoria Shripati Mishra confirmed the arrest of SHO Bhishm Pal Singh by a SOG team.

The action came after the National commission of Women issued a notice to the state DGP seeking a report on action taken against the guilty cop.

A woman, who had gone to police station to file a complaint, recorded a video of the incident which has now gone viral on the social media.

The viral video of the incident has caused controversy in the area with the local people seeking action against the officer.

The woman has alleged that the officer, was touching his private parts in front of her when she was taken to his chamber to lodge the complaint.

She said: “I ignored his misbehaviour for the first 2-3 times and wanted him to lodge our case in the land dispute. But then a woman relative said that she also faced a similar incident at the hands of this officer. This is when I decided to film him.”

Source: IANS