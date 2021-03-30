Cop drinks weedicide in place of cough syrup by mistake, dies

By Mansoor|   Published: 30th March 2021 11:14 pm IST
Pune: A 47-year-old constable attached to Pune rural police died on Tuesday after he consumed a weedicide mistaking it for cough syrup some days ago, an official said.

The incident happened on the night of March 28 after constable Popat Darade of Baramati police station reached home and was looking for a remedy for persistent cough, he said.

“He accidentally had a weedkiller thinking it is cough syrup. He immediately told his family and they rushed him to hospital. He died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment,” he added.

Source: PTI

