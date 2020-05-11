Cop fined Rs 5000 for performing ‘Singham’ stunt at work

Damoh: A Madhya Pradesh Police sub-inspector’s daredevil act of balancing himself on two moving cars, copying the famous stunt from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham’ cost him dearly.

Manoj Yadav, the in-charge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district, was fined Rs 5,000 and warned against any such daredevilry in the future, police sources said on Monday.

Sporting shades as the hero of the cop drama flick and wearing his police uniform, Yadav got the entire episode video-graphed, the sources said.

When the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took a serious note of it as it will send wrong signals to the youngsters, they said.

Inspector General of Sagar range, Anil Sharma directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter.

After investigation, the SP imposed the fine on the sub-inspector and warned him not to repeat such mistakes.



