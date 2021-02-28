Cop found dead in mysterious circumstances

Sambhal (UP), Feb 28 : A 26-year-old police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the barracks of Naraura Bairaj flyover police post under Gunnaur police station in Sambhal.

He had been married two months ago.

The deceased, Shailendra Yadav, 26, was deputed at Sambhal Police Lines and was on duty at Naraura police picket under Gunnaur police station limits on Saturday when he was found lying unconscious in the barracks.

Senior police officers said the constable died of a cardiac arrest while on duty.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, said: “After getting information, police teams were rushed to the spot and the constable was taken to the district hospital where doctors proclaimed him dead upon arrival.”

“No visible bruises or any evidence of suicide were found. Besides, we have not recovered a suicide note. The constable suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the spot. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the actual reason for death,” he said.

Sambhal police said that financial assistance will also be provided to the family of the deceased.

