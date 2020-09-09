Cop suspended for sending an obscene picture to lady constable

A probe has been ordered into the matter

By Mansoor Updated: 9th September 2020 6:45 pm IST

Shahjahanpur: A police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district was suspended for allegedly sending a message with an obscene picture to a woman colleague, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

A probe has been ordered into the matter, he said.

“Constable Nisar Hussain, who was posted at Kotwali police station, had sent an obscene picture to a woman constable, following which she complained. Prima facie, Nisar Hussain has been found guilty, and has been suspended with immediate effect,” Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI.

He said Circle Officer (City) Praveen Kumar has been asked to probe the matter.

Source: PTI
READ:  Hong Kong police arrest man suspected of sedition
Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close