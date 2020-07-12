Cops bust black market racket of oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force — North Zone Team — Hyderabad on credible information conducted a raid on Baba Traders, situated at Indira Nagar, Musheerabad and apprehended one of the accused named Shaik Akbar, 36. He indulges in illegally procuring and selling medical oxygen cylinders and other gas cylinders without any valid license from the concerned authorities to earn easy money illegally.

The police have seized 19 oxygen cylinders, 50 Kgs oxygen of 16 cylinders, 14 Kgs, three oxygen cylinders and other gas cylinders.

According to police, the accused Shaik is residing in the limits of Chilkalguda, Secunderabad. He is running al sorts of industrial and medical equipment businesses in the name of Baba Traders, situated at Indira Nagar, Musheerabad for his livelihood.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, most of the public is suffering for the non-availability of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals and in the market. As such, the accused hatched a plan to sell the oxygen cylinders on higher rates in black marketing to earn easy money illegally.

As such the accused came into contact with one person by the name of Sardar Khan, a resident of Nacharam and who purchased oxygen cylinders without any valid license or permission from the Drug Control Authorities, the Controller of Explosives officials and illegal storage at Baba Traders, situated in Musherabad. He was selling items to needy corona patients, customers at a high price in the black market and gaining easy money illegally.

A few days back the accused illegally procured a huge quantity of oxygen cylinders from Sardar Khan’s Baba Gas Agency in order to sell to the needy customers on high price. He also illegally procured and storage of Carbon Dioxide and LPG Gas cylinders in order to deliver to customers on commission basis. The accused was handed over to the Musheerabad police station for further investigation.