Cops bust drugs racket in Goa, three held

Panaji, Dec 27 : The crime branch of Goa police on Sunday claimed to have busted a drug racket with the arrest of three people, and also seized ecstacy crystals worth Rs 8.5 lakh from their possessions.

The accused have been identified as Ayan Ali Khan (42), from Hyderabad and Valentine Pereira (35), Strome Fernandes (27), both from Mumbai’s Bandra.

A Mercedes-Benz car in which the trio had travelled to Goa was also seized during the raid, police said.

The trio were arrested from the International Centre, a plush enclave near Panaji, which doubles up as a popular venue for seminars and events which also offers rooms on rent.

“The drugs were seized from a suitcase in room 108, which was engaged by the accused,” a Crime Branch official said.

