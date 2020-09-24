Cops deployed outside Deepika Padukone’s residence

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 24th September 2020 5:42 pm IST
Cops deployed outside Deepika Padukone's residence

Mumbai: Police personnel have been deployed outside the residence of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is expected to arrive here from Goa on Thursday ahead of her appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said.

The NCB, which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, has summoned Padukone on Friday to record her statement.

A team from the Dadar police station has been deployed outside ‘Beaumonde Towers’ in Prabhadevi, where the 34-year- old actor owns an apartment, as a precautionary measure, the official said.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to “join the probe”.

READ:  Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife files complaint against him

Earlier, Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill-health and has been exempted from appearance till Friday, an official had said on Wednesday.

Prakash’s WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D’, NCB sources said, adding the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 24th September 2020 5:42 pm IST
Back to top button