Cops dressed as Santa create Covid awareness in Goa village

Panaji, Dec 23 : Santa Claus has popped up in North Goa’s Pernem village with a mission to stop the spread of Covid-19 this year.

Dressed as Santa Claus, police personnel attached to the Pernem police station distributed masks to the people in a bid to create awareness about Covid-19 and spread the message of social distancing.

“Pernem police station staff conducted an awareness drive among the local public regarding the do’s and dont’s of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas. The police staff dressed as Santa Claus gifted chocolates, informative pamphlets and masks to the public who were found not wearing masks,” inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station, Jivba Dalvi, told IANS.

“The aim of the drive was to spread general awareness among the people about the virus,” Dalvi said.

The Pernem police station’s jurisdiction includes two beaches, namely Morjim and Arambol, which are popular with foreign tourists. Christians account for 30 per cent of Goa’s population and the Christmas season witnesses a spurt in the number of tourists visiting the coastal state.

