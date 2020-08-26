Cops foil terror plot in Pakistan, three militants arrested

26th August 2020
Islamabad, Aug 26 : Three militants from a banned outfit were arrested on Wednesday in Charsadda district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police sources said.

“Police have saved Charsadda from a massive terrorist activity by arresting three militants who were planning to carry out a series of attacks including remote-controlled blasts and suicide attacks in the district,” sources from police told Xinhua.

The sources added that one of the arrested militants is “very dangerous and facilitator of an influential militant commander who is involved in many cases of terrorist attacks,” and had been meeting and reporting to him.

The police also recovered arms and explosive materials from the possession of the militants who also confessed that they were training a suicide bomber to attack a police station and patrolling police vehicles in the district.

The militants were also involved in target killings in the province, the sources said, adding that the three militants have been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for further investigation.

