Cops help pregnant woman deliver baby in Jharkhand

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 24th September 2020 5:54 pm IST
Ranchi: The human face of the police came to the fore here on Thursday when they helped a pregnant woman reach the hospital where she safely gave birth to a baby girl.

The incident

Jyoti Dundung arrived at the Khadgada bus stand here by bus from Simdega district on Thursday morning. After coming out of the bus, she broke down. She was suffering from labour pain. Soon people gathered around her after hearing her cry.

police team

On hearing about the woman, a police team rushed to the bus stand and immediately took the woman to the Sadar hospital where she delivered a baby girl. Both mother and daughter are doing fine now.

Khadgada police post-in-charge Bhim Singh took the initiative to help the woman reach the hospital in a car. He also visited the hospital later to ensure that everything was carried out smoothly.

