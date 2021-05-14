Cops in Hyderabad inspect lockdown arrangements

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat inspected the lockdown arrangements and implementation at various police check-posts on Friday.

Bhagawat and his senior officials visited many stations located at LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Abdullapurmet, Uppal, Meerpet. They enquired the officers and the staff there about the lockdown and its administration.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar too visited various places in the old city and reviewed the security arrangements done by the cops located there.

“A large sum of citizens are following the lockdown rules strictly. If anyone is caught violating the lockdown rules and coming on the road for trivial reasons, that will be taken seriously. Those caught a second time will have their vehicles seized,” Bhagwat said to the media.