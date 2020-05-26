UP: Cops join in prayers, display communal harmony

Amroha: In a rare show of communal harmony, a photograph of a Uttar Pradesh police constable and an inspector, both from two different communities, praying together has gone viral on the social media.

The constable, Asghar Khan, is shown in the photograph offering namaaz at the Eidgah ground in Hasanpur area, while the inspector R.P. Sharma is seen standing close by and praying.

The picture was clicked at Hasanpur town in Amroha on Eid.

Constable Asghar Khan was deployed at Eidgah to prevent any gathering for Eid namaaz. He appealed to Muslims to pray in their homes, then decided to offer his prayers there itself.

In the meantime, Hasanpur SHO R.P.Sharma, who arrived there, decided to join the constable in prayer. The spontaneous act was captured by a passer-by, and has gone viral on social media.

SHO Sharma said, “Asghar is a gentleman. He is like my brother. He discharges his duty with great devotion. People of Hasanpur listen to him. That’s why I had deputed him at Eidgah to urge local Muslims from not gathering for Eid namaaz, which he managed without any problem.”

“Since his duty had delayed him from offering his prayers, he decided to spread his jack towel on the ground and offer namaaz.

Seeing him pray for the welfare of all Indians, I decided to join him too,” the inspector said.

Asghar knows the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and Hanuman Chalisa, and always participates in all religious functions.

Source: IANS

